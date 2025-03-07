AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in AeroVironment by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in AeroVironment by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

