Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Align Technology by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 114,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $172.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.32 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

