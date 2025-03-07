Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

