Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

