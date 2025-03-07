AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 16.0% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,039 shares of company stock worth $1,153,454. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $220.11 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

