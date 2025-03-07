Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $42,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 369,594 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,273,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.