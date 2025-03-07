Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.35 Million Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $38,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $682,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of California Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

