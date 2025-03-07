Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.52 Million Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of Warby Parker worth $39,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after buying an additional 89,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 144,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,939,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 232,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,800.50. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,129.78. This represents a 96.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,667 shares of company stock worth $14,967,484. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

