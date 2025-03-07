Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of TC Energy worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 127,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

