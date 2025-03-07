Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.93 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,486,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 32,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.