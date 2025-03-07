Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,304,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $41,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BOX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 246,993 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.17 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,538.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,983.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

