Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avient by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.58 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

