Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,045 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

