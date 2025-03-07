Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,011,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $608,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

