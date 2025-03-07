Brokers Issue Forecasts for CRC FY2026 Earnings

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,043,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $20,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

