Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

