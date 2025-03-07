Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $480.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.05.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

