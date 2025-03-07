Elemental Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000. NVIDIA makes up 6.2% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.