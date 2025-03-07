Elm3 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 54,838 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.3% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

