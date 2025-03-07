Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,746,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 665,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.