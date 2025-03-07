F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

