First American Bank Purchases 1,107 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First American Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total transaction of $22,746,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,295 shares of company stock worth $504,237,715. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of META opened at $627.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $656.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.