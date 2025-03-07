First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

