Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,738,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,319,000 after acquiring an additional 388,073 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 352,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after buying an additional 3,106,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after buying an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

NYSE ET opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

