Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.84, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.50 and its 200 day moving average is $338.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

