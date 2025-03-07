Geneva Partners LLC Has $16.23 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,011,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $608,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

