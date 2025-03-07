HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of PLRX FY2029 Earnings

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $178,483.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

