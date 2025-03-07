IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,277 Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 638.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $26.97 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $999.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NNE

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.