IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.11. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. Barclays upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

