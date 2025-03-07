IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

