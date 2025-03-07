IFP Advisors Inc Invests $36,000 in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3063 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

