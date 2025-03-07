Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

