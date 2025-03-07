iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

