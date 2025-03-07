JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $688.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

