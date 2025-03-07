Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 125,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

