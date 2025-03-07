Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

LH stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

