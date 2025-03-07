Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

LW stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

