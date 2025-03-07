Legacy CG LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 557,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 121,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

