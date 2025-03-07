Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $2,645,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,975,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $882,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $396.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $381.00 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

