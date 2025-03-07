Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 440,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,036,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total value of $243,323.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,548.24. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $627.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

