Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $153,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total transaction of $22,746,973.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock worth $504,237,715. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $627.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.