Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 440,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total value of $22,746,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock worth $504,237,715 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $627.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.