Mizuho Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to “Outperform”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $8,680,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

