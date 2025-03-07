Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONON. Williams Trading boosted their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

