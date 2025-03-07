Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. This trade represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,553,371 shares of company stock worth $933,605,214 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

