Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Trading Down 5.0 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. This trade represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,553,371 shares of company stock worth $933,605,214 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
