Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,189 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SW stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

