Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognex by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 642,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 307,018 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Cognex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,751,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,948,000 after buying an additional 305,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 21.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,700,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $32.62 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

