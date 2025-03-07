Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $258.37 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $248.22 and a one year high of $387.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

