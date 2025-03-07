Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 187.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,948.14. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $436,883. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFIX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

