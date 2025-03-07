Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

